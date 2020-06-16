Coronavirus in India: 10,667 fresh cases reported in last 24 hours

India recorded 10,667 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of people who have succumbed to the deadly virus also went up by 380 on Monday.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has now reached 3,43,091 while the death toll has gone up to 9,900. With 3.43 lakh coronavirus cases, India is now ranked fourth in the world with the highest COVID-19 numbers after the US, Brazil and Russia.

Maharashtra continues to be the state most affected by COVID-19. The state has 1,10,744 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,1000 deaths caused by the virus. The state alone accounts for nearly half the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country and nearly one-third of all confirmed cases.

India's death count is much lower as compared to countries which have more number of cases than India. Globally, the coronavirus case count has crossed 8 million while the death toll is over 4,36,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a meeting with Chief Ministers of states on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the situation.

Meanwhile, the situation in Delhi continues to worry the government as over 42,000 cases have been reported so far. There are also complaints of shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in the national capital. The Indian Railways had said yesterday that they will deploy 200 isolation coaches in Delhi to treat coronavirus cases.

On the other hand, Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit at the LNJP Hospital in Delhi where coronavirus cases are being treated. Amit Shah has ordered installation of CCTVs in all designated coronavirus hospitals and wards for better monitoring.

