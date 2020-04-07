Coronavirus in India: 315 active cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours; number rises to 3,981

The active coronavirus cases in India are close to breaching 4,000 mark. In the last 24 hours (6 April 9 am to 7 April 9 am) , 315 new active cases were reported in India, according to the data by the health ministry. With this, total active cases in India have climbed to 3,981. Five more persons succumbed to the dreaded coronavirus in the country, taking the toll to 114, the ministry added. On the other hand, 325 people have either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu account for half of all active coronavirus cases in the country. In Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, total COVID-19 confirmed cases (as of April 7, 9 am) stood at 748, 523 and 621, respectively. In Maharashtra, 45 people have died due to coronavirus. The fatalities in Delhi and Tamil Nadu stood at seven and five, respectively. Gujarat has reported second-highest deaths in the country at 12.

Besides, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have witnessed a rapid rise in coronavirus cases. The total confirmed cases in UP have touched 305 till Tuesday morning. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the disease has infected 321 and 266 people, respectively. MP has reported 165 new cases.

The total confirmed cases have mounted to 327 in Kerala, 288 in Rajasthan, 151 in Karnataka, 144 in Gujarat and 109 in Jammu and Kashmir. West Bengal, Haryana and Uttarakhand have also seen a sudden spike in coronavirus cases. In West Bengal the cases have surged to 91, in Haryana 90 and In Uttarakhand 31.

Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Tripura have reported one case each of COVID-19. In Manipur, two cases have been reported. In Assam, the tally has surged to 26.

The case tally in Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Goa Ladakh, Odisha and Jharkhand remains stable as no new case has been reported in the last two days. Chandigarh has a total 18 coronavirus cases, Chhattisgarh (10), Goa (7), Ladakh (14), Odisha (21) and Jharkhand (4).

