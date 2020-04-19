Coronavirus in India: 45-day old infant youngest COVID-19 casualty

A one-and-a-half-month old kid has become the youngest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. The child was admitted at the Kalawati Saran Children's hospital, one of Asia's biggest hospitals for children. Authorities in the hospital also revealed that a 10-month-old child was admitted there with the virus.

A doctor, three nurses and a few staff workers were found to be positive for the infection after people who were in contact with the child were tested. The other children admitted to the hospital were tested too.

Two children admitted in the hospital tested positive, of which one died on Saturday. The other one is stable," a senior doctor told Times of India. He added that about 30 staff workers and parents were tested and several of them tested negative.

"Some of the other children admitted in the hospital are too small and on ventilator support. We are making arrangements to place them in safer areas, maybe another hospital with equivalent facilities, to reduce the risk of infection among them," the hospital authorities said.

In an earlier case, a 14-month-old COVID-19 infected boy died in a hospital due to multiple organ failures in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The boy was the son of a migrant-labourer couple and had no travel history.

Kalawati Saran Children's hospital is the second government-run hospital after Delhi State Cancer Institute to report multiple numbers of coronavirus infected staff members.

