Coronavirus in India: CBSE to promote class I - VIII students without examinations

All students from classes I to VII in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools will be promoted to the next class without any examinations. Students of classes IX and XI will be promoted based on their performance in school assignments, projects and tests that were held before the schools were ordered to shut down.

"In view of the current situation due to COVID-19, I have advised CBSE to promote all students studying in classes I-VIII to the next class/grade," Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in tweet.





In a statement, the CBSE said that it is unable to provide a suitable date for the Class X and XII board exams currently. A notice of 10 days would be given to all stakeholders before starting the board exams, the board added.

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation & keeping in mind the academic future of students, I have advised CBSE to conduct board examinations only for 29 main subjects that are required for promotion & maybe crucial for admissions in HEIs (higher education institutes)," Pokriyal said in a tweet.

The Delhi and the UP governments had earlier announced that students up to class VIII will be promoted without any examinations.

Several exams like the JEE (Main), NEET, UPSC, several state boards have postponed their exams to a later date due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Education institutes across the country were shut down after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

