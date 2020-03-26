Coronavirus in India: Kashmir reports first death; four of victim's contacts positive

Kashmir has reported its first coronavirus death. The 65-year-old man was a resident of Hyderpora area of Srinagar. "As we share the sad news of our first Covid19 fatality, my heart goes out to the family of the deceased. We stand with you and share your grief," Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu tweeted.

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal confirmed the death on Twitter and said, "First death due to Coronavirus - 65 years old Male from Hyderpora Srinagar. Four of his contacts also tested positive yesterday."

The total number of cases in J&K till Wednesday was 11, including the four cases that were tested positive for coronavirus.

Kashmiri authorities have said that there could be more cases than reported in the Valley adding that a significant number of people appeared to have concealed their travel history. So far, 5124 travellers in the state who came in contact with suspected or positive coronavirus cases have been put under surveillance, as mentioned in a government bulletin on Wednesday.

Out of the 5,124 cases, 3061 have been home quarantined, while 80 are in hospitals and 1,477 under home surveillance. Kashmir also came under the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 600 with 553 active cases. So far 15 people have succumbed to coronavirus in India.

