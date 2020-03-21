Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Kerala reports 12 fresh cases

Coronavirus cases in India have been rising steadily every day. As of Friday, the total official number of COVID-19 infected people in India has touched 236, says Ministry of Health. This includes 191 Indianals and 32 foreigners. This also includes 23 of those who tested positive but have now been discharged. Four people have also died due to the virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to help the government in fighting the pandemic by observing "janta curfew" on Sunday. Meanwhile, 2,75,997 COVID-19 cases have been detected globally, including 11,402 deaths. As many as 91,952 people have also recovered due to coronavirus.

Check out all the latest updates on novel coronavirus outbreak on BusinessToday.In live blog