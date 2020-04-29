Coronavirus in India: Vivo donates 15,000 PPE suits, 50,000 litres of sanitiser

Key Highlights:

Vivo India donated 15,000 PPE suits and 50,000 litres of sanitiser

Earlier donated 9 lakh masks to various government health bodies, police agencies, municipal corporations

Vivo aims to address the shortage of safety gear for caregivers across the country

With the aim to address the shortage of safety gear for caregivers across the country, Vivo India has donated 15,000 PPE suits and 50,000 litres of sanitiser to the central government. The smartphone manufacturer has been at the forefront of providing essentials to frontline workers. The brand had earlier donated close to 9 lakh masks to state and central governments, police agencies and other municipal corporations.

Expressing solidarity with the frontline caregivers, Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said, "We are living through unprecedented times that has had a significant impact on our lives. To stand united and demonstrate collective resolve to fight against this pandemic is the need of the hour. Vivo acknowledges the role caregivers are playing in these testing times, and, as a responsible corporate, Vivo stands with the government in their fight against COVID-19. We have pledged to supply PPE suits and sanitisers to the central government to protect the corona warriors fighting on the frontline to control the pandemic."

Additionally, with an aim to applaud the selfless services provided by doctors and frontline health workers, Vivo India released a digital film titled 'Heroes Who Care'.

Recently, Vivo had beaten Samsung for the second position in Indian market. Vivo increased smartphone shipments by close to 50 per cent, overtaking Samsung for the first time to take second place. Vivo shipped close to 6.7 million units, with about 19.9 per cent market share.

Also Read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: MHA to announce lockdown relaxation on May 4; 1,813 cases, 71 deaths in 24 hrs

Also Read: Saudi foreign reserves fall at fastest rate in two decades