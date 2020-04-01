Coronavirus in Maharashtra: BMC marks 144 places with positive cases as contaminated areas

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has demarcated 144 spots in Mumbai as contaminated areas. These areas have seen a few cases of coronavirus. Banners have been put around such areas restricting people from entering the area.

The BMC has said that if a suspect tests positive for coronavirus in a building, the whole building will be declared as a contaminated area. For densely-populated areas like slums, the immediate area, along with surrounding areas, will be declared as a contaminated zone.

Once an area is declared as a contaminated zone, people can't leave their houses for the next 14 days from the date of declaration. No outsiders are allowed to enter these areas. Individuals found to be violating these restrictions will be punishable under the law, the authorities have said, adding that groceries, vegetables and other essential items will be delivered at the doorstep.

Maharashtra is one of the worst coronavirus affected states in the country. The state has reported 320 positive cases after 18 more people tested positive today. Two more individuals have lost lives, taking the total COVID-19 casualties to 12 in the state.

