Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Mumbai's BKC ground to be turned into quarantine centre

With the number of COVID-19 positive cases increasing rapidly in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to transform Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) exhibition ground into a quarantine centre.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has started construction of 1,000 beds quarantine and isolation facility for non-critical COVID-19 patients at BKC exhibition ground.

"As per the instructions of the state government, MMRDA has started construction of 1,000 beds quarantine and isolation facility for non-critical COVID19 patients at BKC exhibition ground," Metropolitan Commissioner R A Rajeev said in a statement. Rajeev added that the hospital will be fully-equipped with the resources and staff necessary for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. He further said the make-shift construction is expected to be completed in 15 to 20 days. Rajeev said that an additional facility up to 5,000 beds can be prepared if there is a requirement in future.

Initially, out of the 1,000 beds, 500 will have additional oxygen facility, and quarantine centre will also have a pathology lab, according to MMRDA. The MMRDA has joined hands with city-based Jupiter Hospital for setting up the hospital. Jupiter Hospital in Thane is providing the design and technical guidance for the construction of this hospital.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also taken steps to create quarantine facilities in the city. The BMC has transformed the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli, Andheri Sports Complex, and NESCO exhibition centre in Goregaon into quarantine centres.

NSCI already has readied a capacity of 500 quarantine beds, while NESCO has prepared 300 beds and can accommodate a total of 1240 beds. BMC is already planning to convert some of the nearly 1,200 municipal schools in the city as quarantine facilities.

According to BMC, Mumbai reported 5,982 coronavirus cases and 244 deaths as of April 28, 4 PM.

