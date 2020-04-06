Coronavirus in Mumbai: 26 nurses, 3 doctors test positive at Wockhardt Hospital

The Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai has been temporarily shut down after three doctors and 26 nurses tested positive for coronavirus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared the hospital a containment zone.

The OPD department and emergency services have been suspended, but the canteen is operational for nurses and patients. The hospital will take no more admissions.

A probe has been launched to investigate the rise in COVID-19 cases in the hospital.

All the patients need to test negative at least twice before the building is allowed to be operational again. Around 270 nurses and patients are currently under observation.

All the cases are being traced back to a 70-year-old man who was bought in because of a heart attack.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said that they should have taken precautions.

Mumbai is one of the worst-hit cities in the country. It has reported the most number of cases out of the total 690 in Maharashtra. The city has also reported 30 deaths out of the total 45 in the state.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest data reports 3,666 active cases of coronavirus in India along with 109 deaths.

