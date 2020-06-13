Coronavirus in Pakistan: Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and was feeling unwell since Thursday, June 11.

In a tweet, the cricketer said his body had been aching badly for a few days, and asked his followers to pray for his speedy recovery.

I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19#pandemic#hopenotout#staysafe#stayhome - Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

The former captain is the third Pakistani cricketer to have tested positive for the coronavirus. Before him, Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz were also tested positive. Across the world two other cricketers - Scotland's Majid Haq and South Africa's Solo Nqweni have also been tested positive for the coronavirus.

At least two Pakistani first-class players have also died from the infection, with leg-spinner Riaz Sheikh passing away in Karachi earlier this month. Sheikh, a leg-spinner who took 116 wickets in 43 matches, died in his home.

Afridi, who played for Pakistan between 1996 and 2018, featuring in 27 Tests (1716 runs and 48 wickets), 398 ODIs (8064 runs and 395 wickets) and 99 T20 Internationals (1416 runs and 98 wickets), was in the news recently for buying a bat auctioned by Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim in a bid to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus. The ICC had praised Afridi for joining the noble cause and buying the bat for $20,000 to raise funds.

In March, Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbajan Singh had backed Afridi in his efforts to help thousands of poor with ration and other essentials during the lockdown in Pakistan.

Afridi was an all-rounder during his cricketing days. While being an effective off-spinner he was known for this aggressive batting style. He still holds the record for the most sixes hit any cricketer in ODI matches. He announced from cricket in February 2017.

