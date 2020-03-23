Coronavirus: Lawyers urge CJI to shut SC; court resorts to video conferencing

Coronavirus update: Lawyers and advocates in the Supreme Court will not be working till April 4, as announced by the association of advocates. The association has also urged Chief Justice of India SA Bobde to suspend all operations and shut down the Supreme Court premises. The appeal to the CJI comes amid the Delhi lockdown announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

The apex court has for now restricted its functioning and said that it will hear the matters on Monday only in one court through video conference. In a circular issued late Sunday evening, the top court cancelled the scheduled hearing in courts 2, 8 and 14 and said that from Wednesday only one bench of two judges will take up for hearing in only urgent matters through video conference.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justice DY Chandrachud will be taking up three matters through video conference in which the advocates have been requested to address the court from a different room, while the judges will be sitting in court one.

Also read: Coronavirus in India Live updates: PM Modi briefs top journalists on current situation

The announcement by lawyers to suspend work was made by Supreme Court Advocates On-Record Association following the Delhi lockdown orders.

Members of the Bar, office staff and the registry would not work till April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Supreme Court advocates' body has said that their members who come all the way from Noida, Ghaziabad and other parts of NCR will not be able to travel to the court as borders have been shut.

The virus has claimed eight lives so far. The latest individual to succumb to COVID-19 is a man who was initially recovering from the virus. Meanwhile, on Sunday, CM Kejriwal announced a complete lockdown in Delhi till March 31.

Coronavirus has affected over 140 countries and killed more than 14,500 people across the globe. More than 3 lakh cases have been detected. In India, the total number of positive cases have increased to 415.

Also read: Coronavirus: Protective health gear, N-95 masks, coveralls in short supply

Also read: Coronavirus: Unilever, ITC, Godrej, Amul ramp up production as India stocks up due to lockdowns