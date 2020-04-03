Coronavirus lockdown: BigBasket ramps up hiring as it faces shortage of delivery staff

As the effects of the lockdown is felt across the nation, most people have resorted to staying at home and ordering essential commodities online. But with migrant workers returning to their homes and villages, delivery companies are now facing a new challenge -- shortage of manpower. One of India's biggest grocery delivery services, BigBasket is now looking to hire delivery executives and warehouse staff.

The company said that there is a huge increase in demand but they are now facing a shortage of staff. It must also be mentioned that the supply chain has also resumed and it has gradually fallen in place. The company said that they need resources, while many people need employment amid the lockdown. "Therefore, BigBasket is stepping up its recruiting efforts for delivery executives and warehouse staff so that it can serve more customers while also providing employment to people," stated the company.

Also read: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Delhi reports 4 COVID-19 deaths; country's toll at 56

Tanuja Tewari, Vice President-Human Resources, BigBasket said, "We have been experiencing unprecedented demand right from day one of the lockdown and had even restricted access to the website to existing customers only initially. Our teams have been working round the clock to tide over this issue so that customers can place orders as usual and seamlessly receive them." She added that the recruiting efforts come as they aim to serve more customers as well as provide employment.

Also read: Amazon, Big Basket, Grofers locked down as local authorities misinterpret order

But how does the company aim to ensure that the employees are safe and the social distancing norms are followed? The company said that it is not only disinfecting and sanitising warehouses, delivery crates and other equipment on a daily basis, the company also provides gloves and masks to employees. It also does thermal screening of both delivery and warehouse staff.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown: BigBasket, Grofers face shortage of delivery boys

The company mentioned that it has switched to cashless payments to ensure safety of both customers and delivery executives. "The company also has permits and passes from government authorities to ensure that its employees have safe passage for their work. Second, the company provides an attractive salary and benefits package including health insurance, which helps at this difficult time," it said.

BigBasket was founded in 2011 by V S Sudhakar, Hari Menon, Vipul Parekh, V S Ramesh and Abhinay Choudhari. It currently services over 15 million registered customers, and offers over 30,000 products from over 1000 brands. It is currently present in 26 cities across the country.

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.