Coronavirus lockdown: Don't let religious gatherings take place, Home Ministry tells states

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states and union territories governments to ensure strict compliance with the lockdown measures and not allow any social, religious gathering or procession.

"In view of the ensuing festivals in the month of April 2020, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all States/UTs to ensure strict compliance of lockdown measures to fight COVID-19 and not allow any social/religious gathering/procession," wrote the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a press release issued on Friday.

The MHA has also communicated to inform district authorities and field agencies on the specific prohibitions on public gatherings as mentioned in the guidelines for the lockdown, which were released on March 24. The MHA has also asked all states/UTs to maintain a vigil on social media and keep an eye on the circulation of any objectionable content.

The MHA has ordered all states/UTs to circulate information on provisions in the lockdown guidelines regarding public gatherings among the general population to raise awareness about the guidelines. It adds that for violation of any lockdown measure, action under the relevant penal provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and IPC should be taken by the law enforcing agencies.

Clause 9 and 10 of the consolidated guidelines on lockdown, issued on March 24, state that no religious congregation is permitted without any exception. All social, cultural, religious gathering or functions are also barred .

India has reported 5,709 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 10), according to the health ministry. Total deaths stood at 199. As many as 503 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

