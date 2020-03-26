Coronavirus lockdown: Here're the essential documents you'll need if you step out

For 21 days the only people who would be allowed to step out of their homes are the ones who provide essential services and essential goods. However, one would be allowed to step out to gather household essentials and for medical emergencies. While stepping out for essential items and medicines, one must go to their nearby outlets.

Moreover, as CrPC Section 144 is imposed, assembly of four or more people have also been barred. In such situations, here are the documents you would need while going out of your house:

ID cards issued by employers

Essential service providers such as medical personnel, para-medical staff, officials working with healthcare establishments, nurses are exempted from the restrictions under the lockdown. Officials of public utility departments such as electricity, water, banks, petrol pumps, LPG and CNG will also be allowed under essential services. Officials working with railways, airports, seaports, river ports, and roadways and vehicles that are used for movement of essential goods will be allowed. Print, electronic and online media employees will also be exempted.

The aforementioned employees can show their ID cards issued by the employers to the local authorities during the lockdown.

Endorsed authorised letters

Officials who are associated with the distribution of essential commodities under e-commerce, super marts, hyper marts, PDS will require authorisation letters from their employers, endorsed by the local police or SDO.

No documents required

Individuals who are going to their nearby stores to buy essential food items and medicines or heading to the nearby clinic for health consultation do not need any pass. Individuals working for ongoing agricultural, animal husbandry and fisheries activities are also exempted from passes. However, not more than two people can go together.

