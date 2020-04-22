Coronavirus lockdown: Looking for COVID-19 private testing lab around you? Here's a complete list

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released an updated list of 87 private laboratories where COVID-19 tests can be conducted. Maharashtra accounts for a maximum of 20 labs, followed by Telangana with 12 private laboratories. A total of 4.62 lakh tests have been conducted in India so far (as of April 21), of which 26,943 were conducted on April 21 alone.

Other states where these private labs have got approval for the COVID-19 testing include Delhi (11), Tamil Nadu (10), Haryana (7), West Bengal (6), Karnataka (5), Gujarat (4), and two each in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan, and 1 each in Odisha and Uttarakhand.

India has recorded 1,383 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths it the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally near 20,000-mark. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 19,984 as of date, according to the ministry.

Here's a list of all 87 ICMR-approved private labs in the country:

Delhi: Lal Path Labs, Block-E, Sector 18, Rohini; Dr Dangs Lab, C-2/1, Safdarjung Development Area; Laboratory Services, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Sarita Vihar; Max Lab, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket; Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Clinical Lab Services; Oncquest Labs Ltd, 3-Factory Road; Prognosis Laboratories, 515-16, Sector 19, Dwarka; City X-Ray & Scan Clinic Pvt Ltd, 4B/18, Tilak Nagar; Lifeline Laboratory, H-11, Green Park Extension; Dept of Lab Services, Dr B.L. Kapur Memorial Hospital, Pusa Road; Dept of Laboratory Services, Action Cancer Hospital, A-4, Paschim Vihar (East).

Gujarat: Unipath Specialty Laboratory Limited, 102, Sanoma Plaza, Opposite Parimal Garden, Ahmedabad; Supratech Micropath Laboratory & Research Institute Pvt Ltd, Kedar; SN GeneLab Pvt Ltd, Nanpura, Surat; Pangenomics International Pvt Ltd, Ahmedabad.

Haryana: Strand Life Sciences, Gurugram; SRL Limited, Gurugram; Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre-Lab, Jawahar Nagar; Core Diagnostics Gurgaon; MolQ Laboratory, Phase IV, Gurgaon; Pathkind Diagnostics, Sec 18, Gurgaon; Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Medanta-The Medicity, Sector38, Gurgaon.

Karnataka: Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Anand Tower, Bengaluru; Cancyte Technologies, Bengaluru; Sakra World Hospital Lab Services, Devarabeesanahalli VArthur Hobli; Central Diagnostic Lab, Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Bengaluru; and Lab Services, Apollo Hospitals, 154/11, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru.

Kerala: DDRC SRL Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Panampilly Nagar, Ernakulam; and MIMS Lab Services, Govindapuram, Kozhikode.

MP: Chirayu Medical College and Hospital, Bhopal Indore Highway, Bhaisakhedi, Bhopal; and Sampurna Sodani Diagnostic Clinic, LG-1, MoryaCentre, 16/1 Race Course Road, Indore.

Maharashtra: Thyrocare Technologies Limited, D37/1, TTC MIDC, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai; Suburban Diagnostics (India) Pvt Ltd, Andheri (W), Mumbai; Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Kohinoor Mall, Mumbai; Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Rabale, Navi Mumbai; SRL Limited, Goregaon, Mumbai; A.G. Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Four Bungalows, Mumbai; InfeXn Laboratories Private Limited, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane; Genetic Diagnostics Andheri East, Mumbai; Tata Memorial Centre Diagnostic Services, Kothrud, Pune; Jariwala Lab & Diagnostics LLP, Borivli (W), Mumbai; Ruby Hall Clinic, Sassoon Road, Pune; Metropolis Healthcare Limited, Bhandarkar Institute Road, Pune; Qualilife Diagnostics, Balaji Arcade, Mulund (W), Mumbai; SRL Diagnostics-Dr. Avinash Phadke (SRL Diagnostics Pvt Ltd), Malad West, Mumbai; Department of Laboratory Medicine-P.D Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, Mumbai; Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital -Laboratory, Chinchwad, Pune; Vaidya Lab Thane, Wagle Estate, Thane.

Orissa: Dept of Lab Services, Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar.

Punjab: Department of Microbiology, Dayanand Medical College & Hospital, Tagore Nagar, Civil Lines, Ludhiana; and Tuli Diagnostic Centre, MajithaRoad, Amritsar.

Rajasthan: Central Lab, The Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology, Tonk Road, Jaipur; Dr B Lal Clinical Lab Pvt Ltd, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur.

Tamil Nadu: Dept of Clinical Virology, CMC, Vellore; Department of Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Chennai; Neuberg Ehrlich Lab Pvt Ltd, Balaji Nagar, Chennai; Sri RamachandraMedical College & Research Institute, Porur, Chennai; Microbiology Lab, Veerakeralam Road, Coimbatore; YRG CARE, Taramani, Chennai; Hitech Diagnostic Centre-A Unit of Dr Ganesan's Hitech Diagnostic Centre, Chennai; MIOT Hospitals -Dept of Lab Medicine, Manapakkam, Chennai; Madras Medical Mission Clinical Lab Services, Mogappair East, Chennai; and PSG Hospitals Diagnostic Centre, Peelamedu, Coimbatore.

Telangana: Laboratory Services, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad; Vijaya

Diagnostic Centre, Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad; Vimta Labs Ltd, IDA Cherlapally, Hyderabad; Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, Bowenpally, Secunderabad; Dr Remedies Labs Private Ltd, Punjagutta, Hyderabad; Pathcare Labs Pvt Ltd, Medchal, Hyderabad; American Institute of Pathology, Serilingampally, Hyderabad; Medcis Pathlabs India, New Bowenpally, Secunderabad; Department of Lab Medicine, Alexander Road, Secunderabad; Biognosys Technologies (India), Medchal, Malkajgiri; Dept of Lab Medicine, Star Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad; Tenet Diagnostics, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

UP: RML Mehrotra Pathology, Nirala Nagar, Lucknow; and Dept of Lab Medicine, JaypeeHospital, Sector 128, Noida.

Uttarakhand: Dr Ahuja's Pathology and Imaging Centre, 7-B, Astley Hall, Dehradun.

West Bengal: Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals, 58 Canal Circular Road, Kolkata; Tata Medical Center, Rajarhat, Kolkata; Laboratory

Services, Peerless Hospitex Hospital and Research Centre, Panchasayar, Kolkata; AMRI Hospitals, Salt Lake City, Kolkata; Suraksha Diagnostic, Newtown, Kolkata; and Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd -Kolkata Reference lab, Newtown, Kolkata.