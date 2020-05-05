Coronavirus lockdown: Mumbai Police impose Section 144; total cases cross 9,000

In an additional measure to the ongoing lockdown, the Mumbai Police has imposed curfew in the city as coronavirus cases continue to surge. The city police has imposed Section 144 of the Crimimal Procedure Code (CrPC) till May 17. That means the assembly of four or more people in Mumbai is completely banned till May 17.

Maharashtra's capital Mumbai has been declared a red zone due to the high number of coronavirus cases. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 510 new positive cases on May 4, taking the total tally to 9,123 in the city. Mumbai also reported 18 new deaths yesterday. In total, 361 people have succumbed to coronavirus infection in Mumbai alone. According to BMC, Mumbai has more than 1,000 containment zones. Out of which 50 per cent are in the slum areas.

During the curfew-period in Mumbai, residents will only be allowed to step out of their houses to buy essential commodities between 7 am and 8 pm, but will have to follow social distancing norms.

People's movement for non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be prohibited between 8 pm and 7 am.

Mumbai Police has allowed stand-alone shops to issue tokens for customers to maintain social-distancing. "If the social distancing measure is flouted, this service may have to be reconsidered," Mumbai Police said in a tweet.

Both two-wheelers and four-wheeler will be allowed in Mumbai. However, four wheeler vehicles will have maximum of two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers. Ola, Uber, and other cab aggregators will remain suspended till May 17 in Mumbai.

E-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart can only deliver essential items in Mumbai and suburban areas. Private offices will be allowed to operate up to 33 per cent strength as per requirement.

If any person is found violating the curfew rules, they will be prosecuted under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has registered 1,567 number of positive COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths, in the past 24 hours, according to health ministry data. Maharashtra's total case tally has jumped to 14,541 with 583 deaths.

