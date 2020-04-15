Coronavirus lockdown: UPSC to decide civil services exam dates after May 3

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced that a decision on the fresh dates for the remaining Civil Services 2019 Personality Tests will be taken after May 3. The second phase of the nation-wide lockdown is expected to end on that date. UPSC came to this decision after a special meeting on Wednesday.

UPSC also announced that the Chairman and members of the commission have decided to voluntarily forego 30 per cent of their salary for the next one year. This will come into effect from April. The UPSC said that this decision was taken to conserve the financial resources of the country during the time of a pandemic. In addition, all officers and staff members of the UPSC have decided to donate one day's salary to the PM-CARES Fund.

UPSC said that dates for all interviews, examinations and recruitment boards will be reviewed from time to time as candidates would be required to travel from all parts of the country which would not be possible due to lockdown restrictions.

The UPSC also said, "Dates for the Civil Services-2020 (Prelim), Engineering Services (Main) and the Geologist Services (Main) Examinations had already been announced. Any rescheduling in these examinations, if necessitated by the evolving situation, will be notified on the website of the UPSC."

According to UPSC, the exams for Combined Medical Examination, the Indian Economic Service Examination and the Indian Statistical Services Examination 2020 have all been deferred. The new dates for these examinations will appear on the UPSC website once decided.

The National Defense Academic (NDA-1) examination has also been postponed until further notice by the UPSC. The revised date for the NDA-2 examination will be released on June 10 by UPSC.

