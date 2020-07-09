Coronavirus: Loyal Textile launches reusable PPEs, masks with RIL's anti-microbial fabric

HIGHLIGHTS

Loyal Textile's PPE is claimed to be the world's first reusable personal protective equipment with triple Viral Shield Technology

Uses RIL's anti-microbial fabric 'FeelFresh' and treats with Swedish firm HeiQ's anti-microbial technology

Loyal Textile added a 'Viral Barrier film' lamination from Taiwan, for additional protection

Normally, a 100 bedded Covid-19 hospital requires about 300 disposable PPEs a day

Chennai based Loyal Textile Mills, one of India's oldest textile companies, has launched reusable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)s, masks and protective fashion wear range named as "Viral Shield", using a special fabric made by Reliance Industries (RIL) and with technology support from HeiQ Switzerland. The PPE, with a Triple Viral Shield Technology, is claimed to be the world's first 'Reusable PPE', that has passed the benchmark quality tests for virus penetration.

Company sources said the product is made using 'FeelFresh' fibre from RIL, which is inherently anti-microbial and inhibits any viral or bacterial growth. The fabric is then specially treated with "HeiQ Viroblock" technology innovation from the Swedish partner, with anti-viral efficacy of 99.99% against Covid-19 virus. The R&D team of 125 year old Loyal Textile Mills further engineered the fabric with a 'Viral Barrier film' lamination from Taiwan, for additional protection.

" We have 27 years of experience in technical textiles and this is the first of its kind in the world with triple shield protection," said Valli M Ramaswami, Chairperson of Loyal Textile Mills.

Sources said an average 100 bedded Covid-19 hospital requires about 300 PPEs a day as health professionals have to change duty after 6-8 hours. Comfort and movement is also an issue with the normal PPEs.

Dhamodaraswamy Devadas, Chief Technology and Business Development Officer of Loyal Textiles Mills said the reusable PPE products can be washed ten times and sterilised 10 times for reuse. Heat Sealing tapes have been used to seal the seams. All the three components of the PPE have been tested and passed for Viral Penetration test, Synthetic Blood penetration test and the seams have passed SBPR test and this is the world's first Reusable PPE that has passed the Viral Penetration Test. Loyal is also launching an antiviral fashion wear range with an emphasis on safety and style for domestic and export markets, he said.

