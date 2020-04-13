Coronavirus: Mahindra Group produces hand sanitisers; Anand Mahindra congratulates team

The Mahindra Group, under the chairmanship of business tycoon Anand Mahindra, has stepped-up its contribution in the fight against novel coronavirus.

After manufacturing 3-ply surgical face masks and low-cost ventilator, the Mahindra Group has now started the production of hand santisers.

SP Shukla, chairman - group sustainability council and Mahindra Innovation Academy, Mahindra Group, shared a picture of the hand sanitiser, which was further shared by Mahindra.

Mahindra wrote, "I join in to congratulate you and your team. You have shown you know how to 'Rise' to the occasion".





Recently, Mahindra praised his company's Pitampura plant for starting the production of face shields for frontline healthcare workers. The plant is also distributing 1,000 plus meals to the poor from its kitchen every day.

The company also developed a prototype of an artificial manual-breathing unit commonly known as an Ambu bag, which could cost less than Rs 7,500. Pawan K Goenka, the Managing Director of the Mahindra Group, wrote, "After 18 days of 24X7 work our team is almost there. Inputs taken from 10 doctors and few biomedical engineers. Many features and controls added from the first design. 20 machines under endurance testing in our plan".

