Coronavirus: Mumbai's Taj Palace and Towers employees test positive

Employees of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) were testes positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The IHCL runs the iconic Taj Hotel chain. The company has not confirmed how many of its employees are affected but it did confirm that that the ones infected have been hospitalised.

According to reports, 500 employees of IHCL were tested for the coronavirus. Among these are at least six employees who were tested positive. These six employess had been working at the Taj Hotel Palace and Taj Towers Hotel in South Mumbai.

"Those who have tested positive mostly were asymptomatic showing absolutely no signs of illness. However, staff testing positive and symptomatic were duly hospitalized and others who were in contact with them have immediately been put in quarantine in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) norms and guidelines issued by the local government authorities," IHCL spokesperson said. The Taj Palace and Towers are mostly empty with only minimal staff posted there.

The IHCL has been helping the health authorities in their fight against coronavirus. The IHCL has provided early 4 lakh meals till date to healthcare workers and migrant workers. "In keeping with our values of being a responsible company and as a matter of abundant precaution, we have been proactively ramping up testing criteria for our employees, especially those who are in the front lines at these times," the spokesperson said to the daily.

India has reported 8,356 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 12), according to the health ministry. Total deaths stood at 273. As many as 715 patients have been cured or discharged.

