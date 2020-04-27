Coronavirus: Now online chess tournament to raise funds for Karnataka CM's Relief Fund

The Government of Karnataka in association with United Karnataka Chess Association (Affiliated to AICF, recognised by the Karnataka Government) and Bengaluru-based Mobile Premier League (MPL), one of India's largest mobile gaming platforms, will be hosting an online Chess Tournament to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. The tournament will be held on May 2 and May 3, 2020, on the MPL app. All proceeds from the tournament, after accounting for prize money, will be donated to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Karnataka with respect to COVID-19.

C.T Ravi, Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports, says, "In these challenging times, it is essential that we remain strong and united. Today our common enemy is the coronavirus. It has taken away the lives of few and disrupted the livelihood of many. Through chess, we can all come together on the weekend of May 2 and 3, contribute for a good cause and raise money which will be donated to the CM Relief Fund. I request the chess players of the nation to come forward and donate liberally to the cause in your own way and also challenge themselves to think, strategise and move and thereby checkmate COVID-19. Let's fight Corona together. Department of Sports is supporting this unique cause to enable people to become mentally strong and also contribute to the CM Relief Fund as sports bring people together both in the physical world and online world."

This online chess tournament is open to everyone across India. However, an entry fee of Rs 50 would apply. The total prize pool for the tournament is Rs 10 lakh and the first prize consists of Rs 1 lakh. Users can register for the tournament on the MPL app. For downloading the app, users will have to enter their mobile number on the website to get a link to download the app. Users can also download the app on iPhone and Android devices from the respective application store.

R Hanumantha, Secretary for the United Karnataka Chess Association said, "We are greatly appreciative of the work done by the government and by MPL and for their cooperation on this matter. We will mobilise the chess community in Karnataka and other states to ensure this becomes a way to demonstrate solidarity and resilience."

"We are humbled and honoured to be partnering with the Karnataka Government for such a noble cause. This is a time when the entire nation needs to come together and fight Covid-19. We are expecting participation in huge numbers and looking forward to the tournament," says Sai Srinivas Kiran, Co-Founder and CEO, Mobile Premier League.

Bengaluru-based Mobile Premier League (MPL), one of India's largest mobile gaming platforms, has a user base of over 40 million across the country. The company is expecting a huge number of users to participate in the tournament. The platform has over 40-plus games and multiple fantasy sports across categories such as adventure, action and sports. Some of the popular games on the platform include rummy, poker, chess, Ludo, carrom, football, cricket and kabaddi.

