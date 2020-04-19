Coronavirus outbreak: Haridwar, Nainital declared red zones as COVID-19 cases rise

After Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital districts have been declared 'red zone' by the Uttarakhand authorities. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state currently stand at 42. Almost 80 per cent of the cases in Uttarakhand are from Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital districts, Yugal Kishor Pant, Additional Secretary (Health) said.

On Saturday, 5 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5 pm, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Dehradun stands with the highest number of coronavirus positive cases at 18.

The total number of cases across the country has surpassed 15,000. There are 15,712 cases in India currently. Of that 507 people have died, while 2,230 people have recovered. The highest cases have been reported in Maharashtra with 3,651 cases. Six states including Delhi have more than 1,000 cases each.

WHAT ARE RED ZONES

Red zones comprise places with major outbreaks. As per the Home Ministry, the identification of hotspots will be done on a weekly basis (every Monday) or earlier. Strict containment measures will be implemented in hotspots, and there will be no relaxations in norms till the cases ease out.

HOW WILL RED ZONE BECOME GREEN

Hotspots or areas with a large number of COVID-19 cases or clusters with a significant spread of the virus will be demarcated by the states. The authorities will implement strict measures in the red zones. All activities, barring essential services such as medical emergencies and law enforcement, will be stopped in such areas. If no case is reported for 14 days, they will be earmarked as orange zones. Further, if no case is reported for 28 days, the districts will become green zones.

