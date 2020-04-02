Coronavirus outbreak: HDFC Group commits Rs 150 crore to PM CARES Fund

HDFC Group on Thursday said that it has committed Rs 150 crore to the PM CARES Fund to support the government fight coronavirus. The fund was set up on March 28 to raise money for fighting COVID-19 outbreak and provide relief and rehabilitation measures to the affected. "These are uncertain and trying times for all of us. The HDFC Group's support to the PM Cares Fund is to commend the exemplary efforts of the Central & State governments, armed and paramilitary forces, local police, healthcare professionals and sanitation workers across the country, who are working tirelessly day in and out to fight the pandemic," HDFC Group chairman Deepak Parekh said in a statement. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown till April 14.

"The HDFC management and all employees across the Group appreciate the steadfast efforts of all, and wish for India to emerge stronger and more resilient at the end of this crisis," Parekh added. The other major corporate houses to contribute towards the PM Cares Fund include Reliance (Rs 500 crore), ONGC and IOC over Rs 1,000 crore, BPCL Rs 175 crore, HPCL Rs 120 crore, among others. The employees of SBI also donated Rs 100 crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month unveiled a Rs 1.7 lakh-crore fiscal stimulus package to help the poor and migrants tackle the financial difficulties arising from the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the 21-day nationwide lockdown. The relief measures included direct cash transfers (under the DBT or Direct Benefit Transfer scheme) and food security-related steps aimed at giving relief to the poor workers hit by the countrywide lockdown.

Also Read: Coronavirus Cases in India Live Updates: First COVID-19 case in Arunachal; man attended Nizamuddin event

Also Read: Coronavirus in Pakistan: Imran Khan promises protective gear to medical staff as cases cross 2,000