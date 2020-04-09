Coronavirus outbreak: Jawa motorcycles factory starts face shields production; Anand Mahindra thanks team

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has praised the company's Pitampur plant for starting production of face shields for frontline healthcare workers amid coronavirus outbreak. The plant is also distributing 1,000 plus meals to the poor from its kitchen everyday.

Mahindra wrote, "All hands on deck! Thank you, M&M, Pitampur! I'm glad the home of the Jawa bike is displaying such character & commitment." Mahindra retweeted photos of plant workers manufacturing face shields.

The production of the Jawa motorcycles was halted on March 24 by the Mahindra Group due to coronavirus outbreak.

Mahindra had earlier announced that Mahindra group will begin working on manufacturing ventilators for hospitals during the coronavirus crisis. He has also offered all of Mahindra Holidays' resorts as temporary care facilities for coronavirus patients. He has also said that the will be donating 100 per cent salary for the next few months.

India has reported 5,095 active cases of coronavirus, according to latest Health Ministry data. Total deaths stood at 166. As many as 472 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

