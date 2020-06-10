Coronavirus outbreak: PPE kits available on Amazon, Flipkart for less than Rs 500

E-commerce platforms Amazon, Flipkart have been offering masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, sanitisers, gloves, PPE suits, among others across various price points. Some of these PPE kits on offer are priced as low as Rs 500 or below.

A buyer can purchase 'MFASCO biohazard PPE kit disposable' for as low as Rs 335 (inclusive of all taxes) on Amazon. Similarly, 'Aks Medical PPE Kit' which includes PPE jacket, hand gloves and face shield for as low as Rs 289 (inclusive of all taxes) on Flipkart. Full body PPE suit with shoes cover upto knees and 3 ply mask with nose pin, disposable medical gown only PPE white colour, Red Indian PPE kit for men and women reusable with hood cap mask foot cover white are a few items available in coronavirus supply store of these e-commerce firms.

Customers can also purchase masks from popular brands such as Louis Phillippe, Max and W for Women as well as from local sellers and e-tailers.

"The 'COVID-19 Supplies Store' has been specifically curated to provide instant access to critical medical supplies and safety products. Customers need not spend time searching for individual products," Amazon recently said in a statement. The restrictions on allowing e-tailers such as Amazon and Flipkart to deliver sales of non-essential items in orange and green zones were eased in May.

India has reported as many as 9,985 new coronavirus cases and 279 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the overall coronavirus tally to 2,76,583, including 1,33,632 active cases, 1,35,206 recoveries and 7,745 deaths, the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

