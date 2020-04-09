Coronavirus outbreak: Which states have made wearing masks compulsory?

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madya Pradesh and Odisha have made it mandatory for all citizens to wear masks while stepping outside of the house. Maharashtra government has also announced that it is making wearing masks in public mandatory for all residents of Mumbai as it had become a hotspot for coronavirus.

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir wearing masks in public was also made mandatory but it was limited to all officers, staff and visitors to the Civil Secretariat. In Ladakh, the rule applies to the general public as well as all government officials. According to the authorities, violation of the rule of wearing masks in public has been made a punishable offence.

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said that the order to make wearing masks in public compulsory has been issued in the public interest and anybody found violating can be arrested and booked under IPC Section 188. Punishment under this section includes a minimum jail term of six months. The new orders were issued under Rule 10 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Arvind Kejriwal after a high-level meeting on Wednesday announced that wearing masks while stepping outside of the house has been made compulsory. According to the UP additional secretary Awanish Awasthi, wearing masks in public has been made compulsory in all of Uttar Pradesh and a penalty would be charged if anybody was found violating the rule.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also made wearing masks compulsory in the state. Odisha was the first state to order all its citizens to wear masks while stepping out. The order came into effect from 7:00 am on April 9.

India has reported 5,095 active cases of coronavirus (as of 9 am, April 9), according to the health ministry. Total deaths stood at 166. As many as 472 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

