Coronavirus pandemic: Google Doodle thanks food service workers

Google has paid tribute to food service workers operating under tough conditions amid coronavirus outbreak with a doodle on Thursday. The doodle is a part of a series introduced to celebrate coronavirus warriors.

"This week, we're beginning a series of Doodles to recognise the many people responding to COVID-19- from doctors and nurses caring for people on the front lines, to teachers and food service workers ensuring essential goods and services are still available," Google said in an official statement.

Today's doodle features a heart emoji for food service workers. As you hover over the illustration, the message "To all food workers, thank you" pops up.

In order to mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus, people have been asked to not step out of their homes until absolutely necessary. Only people providing essential services such as food industry professionals, doctors, nurses, police personnel, grocery vendors, farmers and public transportation workers are allowed.

Google is paying tribute to doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, packaging, shipping and delivery workers, among others as part of the series. Coronavirus has resulted in deaths of 134,669 people globally till April 16.

