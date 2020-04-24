Coronavirus: Rajasthan cases cross 2,000; 44 fresh cases, 3 deaths reported

Forty-four new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Rajasthan on Friday morning. With the addition of these new cases, the total number of cases in Rajasthan has gone up to 2,008, according to the state health department. Rajasthan has now become the fourth state to

have more than 2,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The 44 fresh cases include 21 in Jaipur, 18 in Kota, four in Jhalawar and one in Bharatpur. Three deaths were also reported on Thursday - all from Jaipur. Thirty-one people in the state have died due to coronavirus till now in the state.

As per the state Health department data, Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, has the highest number of coronavirus cases at 761. At second place is Jodhpur with 310 cases, Kota with 140 has the third-highest cases. Ajmer has 104 cases while Bharatpur has 107 cases.

Rajasthan till now has received 74,484 samples for COVID-19 testing, out of which 2,008 have been confirmed positive while 68,133 came out negative. The remaining 4,343 samples are still under process.

Meanwhile, India has reported 17,610 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 24), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 718. As many as 4,748 patients have been cured or discharged and one migrated.

Rajasthan has become the fourth state after Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat to cross the 2,000-mark. Maharashtra is currently the worst-affected 6,430 cases. Following Maharashtra are Gujarat (2,624), Delhi (2,376), Rajasthan (2,008), Tamil Nadu (1,683), Madhya Pradesh(1699), Uttar Pradesh (1,510) and Telangana (960).

