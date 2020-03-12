Coronavirus spreads to 12 Indian states, UTs; COVID-19 confirmed cases rise to 73

The total number of coronavirus infected people in India has risen to 74 on Thursday. The COVID-19 in India has spread to 10 states and 2 Union Territories, so far. The Ministry of Health revealed that 57 coronavirus patients were Indians and 17 foreigners. The ministry also added that 10,57,506 people have been screened at the airport till now.

As of March 12, six positive cases have been reported in Delhi while 10 people were diagnosed with the infection in Uttar Pradesh till Thursday. Karnataka reported four cases, Maharashtra 11 and Ladakh three.

Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have reported one case each, the ministry said. Kerala has till now reported 17 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered.

Haryana has registered total 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus. All 14 are foreigners. The total number of 73 confirmed cases includes 16 Italians tourists and one more foreign national, the ministry said.

The World Health Organisation declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, acknowledging the spread of the virus across countries. The Indian Council of Medical Research, on Thursday, said vaccines will take a minimum of 1.5 to 2 years. At present there are total 52 testing facilities spread across 29 states. And, as many as 56 sample collection centers, according to Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

