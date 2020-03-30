Coronavirus: Supreme Court staff contributes three-days salary to PM Cares fund

The Supreme Court staff has announced that they will be donating their salaries to help in the fight against the coronavirus. The apex court staff will be giving up to three days worth of salary to the PM CARES fund.

The central government has set up the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), a public charitable trust to aid in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Modi is the chairman of the trust and its members include the home minister, defence minister and finance minister.

Since the announcement of the setting up of the fund, many prominent personalities and organisations have made significant contributions to the fund. Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have pledged to give Rs 1,500 crore. Adani Group owner Gautam Adani had also pledged to give Rs 100 crore towards the fund to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

Government organisations like the Indian Railways have also pledged to contribute to the fund. Earlier, Indian Railways had announced that they will be donating Rs 151 crore from the employees' salary towards the PM CARES fund.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has said he will be donating Rs 25 crore towards the fund.

The PM CARES fund is different from the PM's relief fund. The government had been using the PM Relief fund for many years especially in times of disasters such as the Kerala Floods of 2018.

