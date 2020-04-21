Coronavirus: Three Delhi Police cops test positive for COVID-19

Three policemen posted in the Nabi Karim, a coronavirus containment zone of Delhi's Central District, have tested positive for COVID-19. The test results came in yesterday, said Delhi Police officials. Nabi Karim is one of the 84 containment zones in Delhi.

Nabi Karim is the area in which coronavirus rapid resting was initiated today. Sixty-two random samples were taken from the area and all of them came out negative for the coronavirus.

On Sunday, a Delhi Police constable was also tested positive for the coronavirus. He was posted at Tilak Vihar police post under Tilak Nagar Police Station in the West District of the national capital. His family members and colleagues who came in contact with him have been asked to isolate themselves at home.

According to PTI, at least eight Delhi Police personnel had tested positive for the coronavirus till Sunday. With the addition of these three cases, the number is expected to increase.

Delhi has reported 2,081 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 21), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths in the national capital due to the virus stood at 47. As many as 431 patients have been cured or discharged.

