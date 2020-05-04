Coronavirus: Traders' body opposes opening of liquor shops, says let other businesses start too

Traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday opposed opening of liquor shops across various states amid coronavirus lockdown. The move by states could destroy the advantages accrued from the 40-day lockdown and increase coronavirus cases, CAIT said. "It will also be a gross injustice to the traders of the country including Delhi, who have been asked to shut down their business establishments which have been followed by the traders across the Country in its true letter and spirit", the traders' body also said.

The liquor shops opened in various parts of the country have seen violation of social distancing norms amid coronavirus crisis, it added. The traders' body asked the state governments: "either liquor shops be closed or traders be allowed to open their shops".The central government last week allowed the sale of liquor across the country, excluding containment areas, from May 4. According to the order by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), only standalone shops will be allowed to sell liquor. The liquor shops in shopping complexes and malls will remain closed. A huge rush could be seen at liquor shops today across the country today.

There are about 70,000 liquor outlets in the country. Companies expected states such as Punjab, Haryana, Assam, and Karnataka to start retailing before other states such as Maharashtra, where the coronavirus epidemic is at peak. Around 150 liquor shops located in non-containment zones in Delhi opened Monday. Four government-run agencies, which are responsible for the sale of liquor in Delhi, had last week submitted the list of the liquor shops which can be allowed to open following coronavirus guidelines. Meanwhile, India's coronavirus tally has touched 42,533, including 1,373 deaths and 11,707 cured or discharged.

