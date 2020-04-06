Coronavirus update: 14-month-old with no travel history tests positive in Gujarat

A 14-month-old baby, who has no travel history, tested positive for coronavirus in Jamnagar district of Gujarat on Sunday. Health officials are now completely focused on finding out from where the child contracted the virus.

The boy is currently on ventilator support and his locality in Dared village has been put under complete lockdown to check for coronavirus.

"Since the child's parents are casual labourers with no recent travel history, health officials are yet to find out the exact source of infection," Jamnagar Collector Ravi Shankar said.

"The child is the son of a labourer couple hailing from Uttar Pradesh. They live in Dared industrial area on the outskirts of Jamnagar city and work in factories as casual labourers. They have not gone out of the area since long. Yet, their 14-month-old son got the coronavirus infection," the collector added.

The child was brought to a government hospital on Saturday after his health started deteriorating. He tested positive the next day. This is the first case of novel coronavirus in Jamnagar.

"The boy is undergoing treatment. His parents are asymptomatic, but as a precautionary measure, we have quarantined them," he said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat is at 122 along with 11 deaths.

