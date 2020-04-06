Coronavirus update: Amitabh Bachchan to lend support to feed 1 lakh labourers

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, under an initiative "WE ARE ONE", has pledged to provide monthly ration to 1,00,000 daily wage workers amid coronavirus pandemic. Bachchan will provide ration to workers belonging to the All India Film Employees Confederation (AIFEC). The initiative has been supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers.

NP Singh, managing director, and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, said as part of its CSR outreach, SPN took the initiative of working alongside Bachchan to support the households of daily wage earners of the Indian film and television industry.

Sony Pictures said that they have commercially tied-up with grocery stores and have distributed barcoded coupons to a verified list of workers from the AIFEC. Monetary help has also been extended to those in need, Sony Pictures added.

However, there was no information when these daily wage workers will receive monthly ration from the donators.

Moreover, the Dadasaheb Phalke awardee will also feature in a short film "Family" with Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt among many others to create awareness about COVID-19.

Helmed by Prasoon Pandey the film will show the importance of staying home, maintaining hygiene and maintaining social distance amid corona crisis. The short film will be premiered on Monday at 9 p.m. (April 6) across Sony Network.

