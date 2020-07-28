Coronavirus update: COVID-19 tally nears 15 lakh-mark; Karnataka, Andhra report over 1 lakh cases each

India, on Tuesday, reported 47,704 positive cases and 654 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, India's COVID-19 tally has reached almost 15 lakh. Currently, India has a total of 14,84,157 cases of coronavirus, with 9,52,744 recoveries and 4,96,988 active cases. Death toll climbed to 33,425 with 654 new fatalities.
This is the sixth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.
As many as 35,176 patients have recuperated from coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to 64.23 per cent. India's coronavirus death rate stands at 3.4 per cent.
The total number of COVID-19 tests has crossed 17 million in the country. According to the ICMR, total of 1,73,34,885 samples have been tested up to July 27 with 5,28,082 samples being tested on Monday.
COVID-19 cases have breached 1 lakh mark in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka recorded the biggest single-day spike of 5,324 cases on Tuesday. Andhra Pradesh's case tally surged to 1,02,349.
In West Bengal, coronavirus tally has crossed 60,000. In a first for West Bengal, more coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals on a single day than the number of new cases detected. The state reported 2,112 fresh cases, while 2,166 people were discharged in the last 24 hours. The state's death toll has climbed to 1,411.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has increased to 3,83,723 with 7,924 fresh cases. The state's fatalities are up by 227 to 13,883.
With 1,052, coronavirus case tally in Gujarat reached 56,874. Death toll has risen to 2,348 with 22 new fatalities.
Meanwhile, Delhi has now reached the 10th spot in terms of active cases in the country. So far, Delhi has reported 1,31,219 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,16,372 patients have either recovered, migrated or have been discharged, and 3,853 have succumbed to the virus.
Here are state-wise coronavirus active case tally
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands -145
- Andhra Pradesh- 51,701
- Arunachal Pradesh -662
- Assam- 8,088
- Bihar-13,461
- Chandigarh-321
- Chhattisgarh-2,529
- Dadra Nagar Haveli-380
- Delhi-10,994
- Goa-1,673
- Gujarat- 13,146
- Haryana- 6,684
- Himachal Pradesh-1,040
- Jammu and Kashmir-7,667
- Jharkhand-4,824
- Karnataka-61,827
- Kerala- 9,619
- Ladakh-236
- Madhya Pradesh-7,978
- Maharashtra-1,47,896
- Manipur-690
- Meghalaya-547
- Mizoram-191
- Nagaland-811
- Odisha-9,371
- Puducherry-1,109
- Punjab-4,387
- Rajasthan-10,124
- Sikkim-380
- Tamil Nadu-54,896
- Telengana-13,753
- Tripura-1,565
- Uttar Pradesh-26,204
- Uttarakhand-2,587
- West Bengal-19,502
