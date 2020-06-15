Coronavirus update: Delhi gears up for house-to-house survey as COVID cases surge

Amid the staggering rise in coronavirus cases in Delhi, authorities have started to ramp up surveillance processes to limit the spread of the fatal virus and reduce mortality rate.

Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while announcing a series of decisions on COVID-19, had said that the Centre would 'double' testing in Delhi in the next two days and subsequently increase it by three times. The testing report will be submitted within a week, Shah added.

House-to-house survey will be conducted in hotspots to ascertain the spread of the virus and to identify vulnerable segments. The survey will predominantly be held in areas that have senior citizens,and people with co-morbidities. Officials said the survey in Delhi will help bring out the vulnerable segments in the area who can then be segregated to control the spread of the disease.

Recently, Punjab had launched a mobile application- 'Ghar Ghar Nigrani' to do surveillance of those above 30 years of age in urban and rural parts of the state. The survey highlighted individuals who have co-morbidities, influenza symptoms, or other respiratory illnesses.

Last month, Karnataka had also conducted a survey to identify people who were vulnerable to the virus. The survey showed, of the 1.08 crore households surveyed, 48 lakh homes had senior citizens, persons with co-morbid conditions, flu-like symptoms or respiratory issues, and pregnant and lactating women.

