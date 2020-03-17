Coronavirus update: Delhi Metro footfall dips by over 10 lakh a day in March

Delhi Metro ridership has taken a beating due to coronavirus. The average footfall has taken a dip in the month of March as the government has ordered the shutting of schools, colleges, malls, theatres as well as events and conferences across the capital. Many private companies as well as many government departments have also asked employees to work from home.

In the month of February, Delhi Metro recorded an average footfall of 57.12 lakh per day. However, the average footfall witnessed till March 15 was 46.53 lakh, as mentioned in a report in Times of India.

Delhi Metro said that this is an annual trend and footfalls dip in March every year. "The number of passenger journeys is dependent on various factors at any given point of time like vacations, examinations, monsoon season, festivals, strikes/closures etc. and utilisation follows a monthly pattern accordingly," said Executive Director of Corporate Communications DMRC, Anuj Dayal.

Dayal said that every year March witnesses a natural dip of 10-15 per cent in comparison to February. "However, as the government has announced several measures to combat novel coronavirus, which include closure of malls, cinemas, schools, colleges etc., it may be natural to witness some variation in passenger journey figures of Delhi Metro in the coming days," he said.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, after the death of one coronavirus patient, the government is looking into whether local train services should be carried on or not. Mumbai Metro and Monorail services could be impacted if the Maharashtra government decides to halt train services. Moreover, the entire city would come to a standstill. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "There are options -- like fumigating all train coaches, limiting the number of commuters to the seats available in each bogey to avoid crowding -- being considered other than completely stopping the local train services."

