Coronavirus update: Flipkart asks Bengaluru employees to work from home for three days

Flipkart is the latest company to temporarily shut office due to coronavirus. The online giant has made it mandatory for all its staff in Bengaluru to work from home for three days, starting Wednesday. The company's Bellandur office campus has about 8,000-10,000 employees who have been asked to work from home.

According to a report in Times of India, this shutdown of its office is being done as a precautionary move. There are no confirmed COVID-19 cases from Flipkart yet. The report stated that this exercise is being undertaken to ensure that Flipkart's critical functions and technology operate effectively in case of emergency.

The company in a memo had also asked its executives with recent international travel history and flu-like symptoms to stay away from office for 14 days. PhonePe, the group's payments arm would also see half of its staff working from home starting on Thursday for at least a week, the report stated. PhonePe has around 1,200 people in its office.

"Our BCP (business continuity plan) takes into account the potential risks a situation like Covid-19 can have on our strategic operations and our customer obligations. This trial is mandatory and we request your cooperation in helping us implement the same," Flipkart told its employees. The company has asked employees to not reschedule meetings and other commitments but to use digital tools to ensure regular work.

The report stated that the customer experience team will work from partner locations.

This move comes a day after two employees in Dell and Mindtree were tested positive for coronavirus. The Dell employee had returned from the US, while the Mindtree employee had also returned from abroad. Paytm had also shut its Gurugram and Noida offices after an employee was tested positive last week. Cognizant too shut its Hydserabad office after an employee from another company in the same building was tested positive. Nearbuy also decided to shut office for 14 days as precautionary measure. TCS, HCL, Wipro also asked its employees in overseas offices to work from home.

