Coronavirus update: India's COVID-19 tally nears 7.50 lakh; death toll at 20,642

India's coronavirus tally has jumped to 7,42,417 on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 22,752 new cases and 482 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. The number of recoveries stands at 4,56,830, while there are 2,64,944 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country. Around 61.53 per cent of patients have recovered from coronavirus in India. As many as 20,642 people have died due to the virus so far.

India has recorded over 20,000 cases of the infection for the sixth consecutive day.

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 1,17,99,443 while deaths stand at 5,43,558, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US has reported the most number of coronavirus cases in the world at 29,93,760. Brazil and India are at the second and third spots respectively. Brazil's corona cases have jumped to 16,68,589. Yesterday, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization on Tuesday acknowledged "evidence emerging" of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus, after a group of scientists urged the global body to update its guidance on how the respiratory disease passes between people.

For the last two months, India has witnessed an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. Since June 2, more than 5 lakh people have been found COVID positive in the country. In fact, in the first week of July, India has reported more than 2 lakh coronavirus cases.

In India, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu have a caseload of more than 1 lakh coronavirus each. Maharashtra has a total of 2,17,121 coronavirus cases, including 89,313 active cases, 1,85,558 discharged, and 9,250 deaths.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported 1,02,831 and 1,18,594 total cases of COVID-19 so far. In Tamil Nadu, a total of 1,636 COVID patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, while Delhi's death toll stands at 3,165.

Coronavirus tally has reached 37,550 cases in Gujarat. The state has reported 1,977 deaths due to coronavirus, while Telangana and Karnataka have witnessed a surge of 27,612 and 26,815 coronavirus cases to date.

In Uttar Pradesh, coronavirus cases have surged to 29,668, and in Rajasthan 21,404, and in Madhya Pradesh (MP) 15,627. A total of 827 people have died due to COVID-19 in UP, in MP 622, and 472 in Rajasthan.

Coronavirus cases have climbed to 23,837 in West Bengal, with 7,243 active cases, 15,790 cured, and 804 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, the COVID tally has climbed to 21,197, as per health ministry data.

State-wise coronavirus cases