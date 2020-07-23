Coronavirus update: India records 45,720 fresh cases, 1,129 deaths; tally crosses 12 lakh-mark

In a first, India's COVID-19 cases soared by over 45,720 in a day, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 12,38,635 on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 29,861 with 1,129 new fatalities in the last 24 hours till Thursday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry data. India's number of recoveries stands at 7,82,606 and there are total 4,26,167 active cases.
The country's COVID-19 tally had breached 11 lakh-mark three days ago. And, since July 2, India added 6 lakh new cases of corona infections.
Andhra Pradesh on Thursday registered 6,045 cases in just a day-its highest-ever single-day jump. AP's coronavirus caseload has now surged to 64,713.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has increased to 3,27,031 with 10,576 fresh cases. With 280 new deaths, the state's toll has climbed to 12,556.
Mumbai's COVID-19 tally has surged to 1,04,572, with the addition of 1,310 new cases. A total of 58 deaths has taken the death toll to 5,872.
West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 1,221 with 39 more fatalities. The state reported 49,321 cases of coronavirus until Thursday morning.
National Capital Delhi on Thursday witnessed a spike of 1,227 new cases of COVID-19.
The coronavirus case tally has reached 1.86 lakh in Tamil Nadu with 5,849 new cases. The state reported 74 fatalities in the past 24 hour, pushing the toll to 3,144.
With 4,764 coronavirus cases in just one day, Karnataka's total cases have climbed to 75,833.
Kerala also reported the highest single-day jump of 1,038 on Thursday, taking COVID-19 case tally to 15,032. The southern state's death toll has reached 45.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that researchers were making "good progress" in developing vaccines against COVID-19, with a handful in late-stage trials, but their first use can't be expected until early 2021.
Here are state-wise coronavirus case tally
Andaman and Nicobar Islands -221
Andhra Pradesh- 64,713
Arunachal Pradesh -949
Assam- 26,772
Bihar-30,369
Chandigarh-793
Chhattisgarh-5,968
Dadra Nagar Haveli-733
Delhi-1,26,323
Goa-4,176
Gujarat- 51,399
Haryana- 28,186
Himachal Pradesh-1,725
Jammu and Kashmir-15,711
Jharkhand-6,485
Karnataka-75,833
Kerala- 15,032
Ladakh-1,206
Madhya Pradesh-24,842
Maharashtra-3,37,607
Manipur-2,060
Meghalaya-514
Mizoram-317
Nagaland-1,084
Odisha-19,835
Puducherry-2,300
Punjab-11,301
Rajasthan-32,334
Sikkim-438
Tamil Nadu-1,86,492
Telengana-49,259
Tripura-3,449
Uttar Pradesh-55,588
Uttarakhand-5,300
West Bengal-49,321