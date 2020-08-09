Coronavirus update: India records 64,399 cases in 24 hours; tally climbs to 21.53 lakh

With a record single-day spike of 64,399 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 21 lakh on Sunday. This is the third consecutive day that the COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 60,000.

According to the Health Ministry's 8 am data, there are a total of 21,53,010 coronavirus cases, including 6,28,747 active cases and 14,80,885 cured. The death toll climbed to 43,379 with 861 more fatalities.

India's coronavirus recovery rate has risen to 68.3 per cent and the fatality rate has declined to 2.04 per cent.

As many as 7,19,364 samples were tested on Saturday, the highest in a day so far. A total of 2,41,06,535 samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Maharashtra reported the highest single-day spike of 12,822 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 5,03,084. With 275 COVID-19 patients succumbing, the death toll in the state increased to 17,367.

Punjab has reported 23 more fatalities due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 562, while 998 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 22,928.

Delhi recorded 1,404 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally in the city to over 1.44 lakh. The number of daily cases after dipping to three-figure count last Sunday has again shown a rise in the last few days, recording in excess of 1,000.

Eight more people have succumbed to COVID-19 infection in Assam, taking the death toll to 140. The state's tally has climbed to 55,496.

Karnataka and Uttarakhand also witnessed the highest one-day spike at 7,178 and 501 coronavirus cases, respectively. Karnataka's cases tally has surged to 1,72,102 and Uttarakjhand's 9,402.

Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:-

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -831

Andhra Pradesh- 85,486

Arunachal Pradesh -684

Assam- 16,983

Bihar-26,669

Chandigarh-530

Chhattisgarh-3,072

Dadra Nagar Haveli-417

Delhi-10,667

Goa-2,332

Gujarat- 14,386

Haryana- 6,338

Himachal Pradesh-1,169

Jammu and Kashmir-7,264

Jharkhand-8,816

Karnataka-79,773

Kerala- 12,152

Ladakh-416

Madhya Pradesh-8,827

Maharashtra-1,47,355

Manipur-1,697

Meghalaya-594

Mizoram-297

Nagaland-1,785

Odisha-13,692

Puducherry-1,989

Punjab-7,486

Rajasthan-13,387

Sikkim-389

Tamil Nadu-53,481

Telengana-22,869

Tripura-1,929

Uttar Pradesh-46,177

Uttarakhand-3,322

West Bengal-25,486

