Coronavirus update: India records biggest jump of 69,652 new cases, 977 deaths in 24 hours

India recorded biggest ever spike of 69,652 new COVID-19 cases and 977 deaths in the last 24 hours. The current spike in coronavirus cases in India took the overall COVID-19 tally to 28,36,926, including 6,86,395 active cases, 20,96,665 recoveries and 53,866 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest data.

The higher number of coronavirus cases can be attributed to increase in daily COVID-19 tests; India conducted over 9 lakh tests in the past 24 hours. The Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) latest data suggests the total number of samples tested up to August 19 is 3,26,61,252, including 9,18,470 samples tested yesterday.

India had crossed 20-lakh cases on August 7. And, in just 13 days, the country has registered more than eight lakh new cases.

Coronavirus case tally in Maharashtra has breached six lakh-mark, and the active cases stand at 1,60,728 while death tally at 21,033. Delhi's active cases stand at 11,137, and the state has reported 4,235 deaths. Active cases in Andhra Pradesh stand at 86,725. The state's death tally has risen to 2,906.

World over, coronavirus cases have surged to 22,580,254, including 791,002 deaths. As many as 15,301,278 have also recovered across the world so far. The US tops the tally with 57 lakh COVID-19 cases, followed by Brazil with 34.6 lakh cases. India is the third most affected country. Experts suggest if cases continue to rise with the current pace, India could soon surpass these countries.

Also read: Coronavirus vaccine: Serum Institute to start Phase 3 trials of Oxford vaccine on Aug 22

Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:-

Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1045

Andhra Pradesh 86725

Arunachal Pradesh 923

Assam 23756

Bihar 27546

Chandigarh 1014

Chhattisgarh 6139

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 389

Delhi 11137

Goa 3838

Gujarat 14282

Haryana 7307

Himachal Pradesh 1400

Jammu and Kashmir 6965

Jharkhand 9638

Karnataka 81113

Kerala 17442

Ladakh 633

Madhya Pradesh 10717

Maharashtra 160728

Manipur 1973

Meghalaya 806

Mizoram 489

Nagaland 1844

Odisha 19814

Puducherry 3309

Punjab 12460

Rajasthan 14416

Sikkim 440

Tamil Nadu 53155

Telengana 21509

Tripura 2205

Uttarakhand 3915

Uttar Pradesh 49645

West Bengal 27678

Total 686395

Also read: Oxford coronavirus vaccine: Serum Institute to begin COVID-19 trials this week; all you need to know

Also read: Coronavirus vaccine: Oxford vaccine to be India's first shot; Australia to offer doses for free