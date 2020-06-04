Coronavirus update: India reports highest single-day jump with 9,000 cases; tally surges to 2.16 lakh

India, on Thursday, reported the biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases. The country registered 9,303 coronavirus cases and 260 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. With this India's total tally of COVID-19 cases have climbed to 2.16 lakh, including 1.06 lakh active cases, 1.04 lakh cured/ discharged/ migrated, and 6,075 deaths.

Of the 260 deaths reported since Wednesday morning, 122 were in Maharashtra, 50 in Delhi, 30 in Gujarat, 11 in Tamil Nadu, 10 in West Bengal, seven each in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, six in Rajasthan, four in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

As of June 4, India's recovery rate stands at 48 per cent, whereas, the mortality rate is merely 2.8 per cent.

According to the health ministry, 70 per cent cases are due to comorbidities.

Among the states, Maharashtra has reported 39,944 active cases of COVID cases, so far. Delhi has second-highest active cases in the country at 13,947. In Tamil Nadu, there are a total of 11,348 active cases of corona. Only Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered zero active cases. Sikkim as only 2 active cases of COVID.

In terms of deaths, Maharashtra recorded the highest numbers, followed by Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal. Maharashtra has reported 2,587 deaths, Gujarat 1,122, Delhi 606; Madya Pradesh 371, and West Bengal 345.

State/UTs total confirmed cases of coronavirus cases:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -33 Andhra Pradesh- 4,080 Arunachal Pradesh -38 Assam- 1,672 Bihar-4,390 Chandigarh-301 Chhattisgarh-668 Dadar Nagar Haveli-8 Delhi-23,645 Goa-79 Gujarat- 18,100 Haryana- 2,954 Himachal Pradesh-359 Jammu and Kashmir- 2,857 Jharkhand- 752 Karnataka-4,063 Kerala- 1,494 Ladakh-90 Madhya Pradesh-8,588 Maharashtra-74,860 Manipur-118 Meghalaya-33 Mizoram-14 Nagaland-58 Odisha-2,388 Puducherry-82 Punjab-2,376 Rajasthan-9,652 Sikkim-2 Tamil Nadu-25,872 Telengana-2,891 Tripura-468 Uttar Pradesh-8,729 Uttarakhand-1,085 West Bengal- 6,508

