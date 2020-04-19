Coronavirus update: Kerala to implement odd-even scheme; open restaurants from April 20

Kerala has decided to open restaurants and implement the odd-even scheme from April 20. The state is attempting to revive its economy as the country undergoes the second phase of national lockdown.

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera said only three people will be allowed to travel in a car, including a driver. "Relaxation will be given to women-driven vehicles and govt vehicles," said the state Police Chief.

"Odd and even scheme will be implemented in the state from 20 April. By implementing the scheme, we can reduce the number of vehicles on the road by 40 per cent. 3 persons can travel in a car, including the driver. Relaxation will be given to women-driven vehicles and govt vehicles," Kerala Police chief said. Bus travel for a short distance within a city or town may be permitted, but passengers will have to maintain social distancing, wear face masks and use sanitisers.

Last week, Kerala government recommended centre to categorise four districts in the state -- Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram -- as "red zones" and two others -- Wayanad and Kottayam -- as "green zones" for the novel coronavirus outbreak. In red zones, restrictions will be maintained until the lockdown gets over.

Kerala is winning praises from international media as the state has flattened the coronavirus' curve at a time when infection is on the rise all over India.

More than two months after the outbreak of the pandemic, the state reported 396 confirmed cases and three deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Recently, positive cases have reduced to single-digit and recovery rate has climbed in the state. As many as 255 people have recovered from novel coronavirus in Kerala.

Also read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: 10-month old baby, father test positive in Delhi as cases rise to 1,893

Also read: Coronavirus cases in India: Total COVID-19 cases cross 15,000; death toll 507