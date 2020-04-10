Coronavirus update: Maharashtra imposes lockdown in 5 prisons over pandemic fear

Maharashtra home department has issued an order to lockdown five prisons in Mumbai, Pune and Thane districts until further notice. The move comes after the state authorities realised that these five prisons were located in coronavirus affected areas of Maharashtra.

The five prisons that will go under complete lockdown in Maharashtra are Arthur Road jail, Thane Prison, Yerawada Prison, Byculla Prison and Kalyan Prison.

As per the order, no new inmates would be admitted and no one would be allowed to go out. After this order, the prison staff have also been forbidden to move out.

Also read: India Coronavirus live updates: 614 active cases, 33 new deaths in 24 hours; country's tally at 5,709

"Medically examined prison staff will lock themselves up until further orders and administer the prisons without stepping out", Additional Director General (Prisons and Correctional Services) Sunil Ramanand said.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that arrangements will be made for food and stay of jail staff inside prisons. Contact numbers of senior prison officials will be shared with families of staff so that they can call up the senior officials if there is a problem, Deshmukh added.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state from the coronavirus epidemic. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data of April 10 (8 a.m.), Maharashtra has total 1,364 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state has reported 97 deaths, while 125 people have been cured or discharged.

Also read: Coronavirus impact: Can India afford to export Hydroxychloroquine?

Also read: Coronavirus: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu thanks PM Modi for Hydroxychloroquine export