Coronavirus update: Massive cluster of COVID-19 in Selvapuram; 105 test positive for virus

A massive cluster of COVID-19 has been detected in Selvapuram area in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. A total of 105 people tested positive for coronavirus early on Monday.



According to the Times of India, the source of the infection is yet to be identified by health experts. Though health experts have said that they were testing all bus drivers and conductors who frequently worked in the area after one of them had tested positive for COVID-19.



The entire Selovapuram area has been cordoned off and blocked by the local administration. According to the daily, officials are planning to move the positive patients to the Codissia COVID centre later today. This would be the first batch of patients to be moved to this centre.



Earlier, Amman K Arjuna, the MLA from Selvapuram had also tested positive for COVID-19.



Tamil Nadu has reported 46,863 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, July 6), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 1,510. As many as 62,7887 patients have been cured or discharged.



Meanwhile, going past Russia, India became the nation with the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world yesterday.



India reported 24,422 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 421 new deaths. The total number of confirmed cases has jumped up to 697,284 and number of fatalities to 19,700.

Also Read: Coronavirus update: 24,248 new cases, 425 deaths in 24 hours; India overtakes Russia as 3rd worst-hit country

Also Read: India-China issue: Chinese Army moves back over 1 km from Galwan valley