Coronavirus update: 'Tarikh Pe Tarikh', 'Kaisa Laga Mazak?' Twitter erupts with humour after lockdown extension

The government, on Friday, extended the lockdown by another two weeks in the wake of rising cases of novel coronavirus in the country. The third stage of lockdown will start on May 4 and will end on May 17. However, this time some activities would be allowed after classifications of districts into 'Red', 'Orange' and 'Green' zones based on COVID-19 risk profiling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 25, which was later extended by two more weeks to contain the virus spread.

All major urban centres, including Delhi and Mumbai, have been identified as 'red zones' or areas with large numbers of cases. The Centre formulated 733 zones which included 130 red zones, 284 orange zones, and 319 green zones.

#Lockdown3 is quite similar to a court case where the Judge is on leave & u are given a long date without any relief. pic.twitter.com/NLt6Z2pa2P - Shivani Chopra (@ShivaniChopra_) May 2, 2020

#Lockdown3 Me making plans for 4may lockdown 3- pic.twitter.com/lOLeK0Xte6 - Tweet Chor ð (@Pagal_aurat) May 1, 2020

#Lockdown3 Modiji to people's who have plans for the 4th may pic.twitter.com/DzychLh6sw - Unnatiii (@Unnatiii1) May 1, 2020

People of Orange zone to Red zone#Lockdown3pic.twitter.com/GLsHsWsR33 - Ishan (@Metroflex14) May 2, 2020

After #Lockdown3 Meanwhile Every dean to their final year students pic.twitter.com/PmSi6Hgs1U - ðºððððð ðªðððððð ð®ð³ (@SushilChauhann) May 1, 2020

2 minute silence for all those who thinks lockdown will end on 17th may pic.twitter.com/6ULJ8BvFg8#Lockdown3#Lockdownextention - Ashu (@akki_army) May 1, 2020

Following the announcement of lockdown, people on social media resorted to humour to express grief regarding lockdown 3.0.