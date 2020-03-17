Coronavirus update: Two fresh cases reported in Noida, confirmed cases in UP rises to 15

Two people in Noida have tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, both persons had a travel history to France.

Gautam Budh Nagar CMO Anurag Bhargav told ANI, "Two persons test positive for Coronavirus: one in Sector 78 and another in Sector 100 with travel history to France. Both are admitted in designated isolation hospital."

This comes a day after the Noida Authority had announced a ban on all community events in an effort to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Indu Prakash Singh, an offer in Noida Authority, told LiveMint that the ban was imposed on the orders of Ritu Maheshwari who is the CEO of Noida Authority.

All cinema halls across Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad have been closed till March 31 as per orders which had been earlier issued by the administrations of the two districts.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 125 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed so far in the country. Among them are 17 foreign nationals and 108 are Indian nationals.

With the addition of these two cases, the number of cases confirmed coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 15. So far, three people in the country have died due to the deadly virus, a 64-year-old man in Maharastra, a 76-year-old man in Karnataka and a 68-year-old woman in the national capital. Currently, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases of any state in India with 39 confirmed cases. Kerala is the second highest with 24 cases of coronavirus confirmed thus far.

Across the world, around 180,00 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. Over 7,000 lives have already been lost due to the deadly virus.

