Council of Architecture releases NATA 2019 admit card on nata.in; check out exam schedule, pattern

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has released the admit card for National Aptitude Test in Architecture or NATA 2019 examination for the July session. Candidates can check their admit card on nata.in. The CoA conducts NATA examination twice in a year. The second term of NATA 2019 exam is scheduled for July 7. The first term of NATA 2019 exam was held on April 14.

How to download NATA 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website---nata.in

Step 2: Click on NATA 2019 registration and results.

Step 3: And then, click on admit card link.

Step 4: Enter your credentials.

Step 5: Click on submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take print out of it for future use.

Exam schedule:

The NATA 2019 exam will be conducted on July 7 from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Candidates need to report at the exam center with NATA 2019 admit card and a valid ID proof.

NATA 2019 question paper pattern:

NATA 2019 will be conducted in two parts--Part A and Part B.

Part A will be held in the online mode from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Part A will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQ) of 120 marks.

Part B part will be held between 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. In this, candidates need to attempt a drawing test, which will be taken on A4 size sheets.

Candidates are required to attempt 2 questions for 40 marks each. The NATA 2019 entrance exam is of total 200 marks. The shortlisted candidates will be granted admission for Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) course based on the merit list.